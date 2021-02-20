Dense fog, low visibility in many parts of country

New Delhi: People in parts of the country woke up to a foggy morning on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "very dense fog" in the national capital and dense fog to very dense fog in several parts of India.

Various places in north-India including Delhi witnessed low visibility due to the fog today. India Gate in the national capital disappeared into a layer of dense fog after the weather department predicted 'very dense fog' for today. People were seen driving through a dense layer of fog at Delhi's Akshardham area.



A layer of dense fog also seen at Rashtrapati Bhavan and South block here in the national capital.

"Dense to very dense fog over many parts of Punjab and Delhi and over isolated pockets of Haryana and northwest Rajasthan. Moderate fog over some parts of Haryana and isolated pockets of west Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam," said the IMD.

Less than 1000 meter visibility recorded in various parts of the country till 8.30 am today.

"Amritsar, Ludhiana Patiala, Karnal and Delhi (Safdarjung) - 25 meter each. Ambala, Ganganagar and Delhi (Palam) - 50 meter each. Hissar - 200 meter; Rohtak, Meerut, Gaya and Haflong - 500 meter each recorded,"the department said.

The minimum temperature of 10.4 degree Celsius at the Safdarjung area and the 12 degree Celsius minimum temperature was recorded at Palam. The departure of -0.6 degree Celsius at Safdarjung and 1.0 degree Celsius at Palam recorded, while 24-hour tendency recorded at Safdarjung 0.5 degree Celsius and Palam recorded -0.4 degree Celsius. (ANI)