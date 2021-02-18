Delhi: Petrol reaches Rs 89.88 per litre, diesel Rs 80.27 per litre

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have gone up again in the national capital and stood at Rs 89.88 per litre and Rs 80.27 per litre, respectively on Thursday morning.

The price of petrol price saw a hike of 34 paise per litre today, while diesel price increased by 32 paise per litre.



Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by Rs 50 per unit in Delhi on February 14, taking the cost of LPG gas to Rs 769 per cylinder. (ANI)