Delhi HC directs govt to address poor condition of Lampur detention centre

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department of the Delhi Government to take immediate remedial steps to address the pathetic conditions in the detention centre at Lampur.

A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed the Principal Secretary to take immediate remedial steps to address the pathetic conditions that exist in the centre regarding cleanliness, hygiene and medical facilities and the other infirmities mentioned in the report.

The Court asked the Delhi Government to file a detailed status report before the next date of hearing and said that the report shall include photographs and videography of the centre as it exists currently as well as subsequent to the remedial steps taken by the concerned Department.

Thereafter, the matter was listed on February 18 for further hearing.

The Court direction came on a report filed by a sessions judge of Central District of Tis Hazari Courts Complex after inspecting the detention centre.

On November 9, last year, the Court had directed the Principal District and Sessions Judge (HQ) to depute a Judicial Officer to visit the detention centre at Lampur which functions under the aegis of the Social Welfare Department of the Government of Delhi and carry out an inspection of the conditions prevailing at the said detention cent.

