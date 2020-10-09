Delhi HC Directs ED to Examine Persons in Connection With Case Against DK Shivakumar Through Video

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to examine persons in connection with a money laundering case against Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar through video conference.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, while directing the case Investigating Officer (IO) to share the time of the video conference with the petitioners so as not to inconvenience them in linking up, said that the interest of justice would be served if the petitioners residing in Karnataka join the inquiry through this means.

The order came on seven separate petitions filed by Shivakumar's relatives and associates who challenged the summonses issued by the ED for their physical presence here for questioning at this stage.

The petitioners are Rajesh H, Gangasaran, Jayasheela, Chandra G, KV Lakshmamma, Meenakshi, and Hanumanthaiah G.

As the matter was heard through video conference, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the summonses were issued in violation of the CrPC and contended that these were "arm-twisting" tactics as his clients were related to the politician.

On the other hand, the central government's standing counsel Amit Mahajan, appearing for the ED, contended that the documents were earlier called for from the petitioners but their presence was now sought for clarifications on some documents.

Mahajan said that the agency would not insist on the presence of the petitioners till the next date of hearing, November 19.

Shivakumar, who is a seven-time lawmaker in Karnataka, was arrested by the ED in September last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was granted bail by the High Court in October last year.—IANS