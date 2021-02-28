'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign showcases India's tourism assets

New Delhi: With an aim to create awareness among stakeholders and citizens, the Tourism Ministry has recently launched its 'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign to showcase the country's various tourism assets and products.

Under the initiative, a domestic tourism roadshow was organised in Bengaluru on February 22 for showcasing the tourism potential of Buddhist circuits and pilgrimage destinations in Uttar Pradesh.

A workshop was also organised in Kerala for sensitising home stay and B&B unit owners about the ministry's scheme. It also imparted information on NIDHI & SAATHI certification which was specially introduced for the hospitality industry. The workshop was attended by 54 home stays and B&B unit owners from Kochi and neighbouring districts.

In another programme, 28 art forms of Kerala were displayed at a festival in Kochi.

