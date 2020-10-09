Dedication Appreciated During Covid-19 Times: S Jaishankar Wishes 'Team MEA' on IFS Day

Top
 The Hawk |  9 Oct 2020 11:09 AM GMT

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished 'Team MEA' on the Indian Foreign Services (IFS) Day on Friday, saying their dedication and diligence is especially appreciated in COVID times. He further said that they must remain focused on enhancing global understanding of India and its interests.

"On #IFSDay, extend my best wishes to Team MEA. We have always risen to the occasion; current challenges call on us to do even more. Your dedication and diligence is especially appreciated in the COVID times. Our adapting to virtual diplomacy has also been commendable," Jaishankar tweeted. "We must remain focused on enhancing global understanding of India and its interests," he said in another tweet.

Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev congratulated Indian diplomats on the occasion. "Congratulations to Indian diplomats #ServingTheNation on the occasion of the #IndianForeignService (IFS) Day!," he tweeted.


—PTI

