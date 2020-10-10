Top
DAE cautions general public against claims of Fortune through Anti-Radiation Pack & other fraudulent materials

New Delhi (The Hawk): It has been noted that some fraudsters selling material with dubious names of "Anti-Radiation Pack', Rice-puller' etc., which they claim to have radioactivity and certified by BARC/DAE. Claiming that it has power to bring in fortune, the fraudsters cheat unknowing people after taking large amount of money from them.

DAE makes it very clear through this Press Release that this is a "Hoax', and BARC/DAE has no connection to whatsoever they claim.

Public shall bear in mind that possession of radioactive material without permission from Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) is illegal and punishable offence under Atomic Energy Act 1962.

Updated : 10 Oct 2020 11:53 AM GMT

