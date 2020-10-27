Customs officials recover USD 18,600 from air passenger

Chennai: The Customs department on Monday said its officials recovered USD 18,600 from a Dubai bound person who allegedly tried to smuggle the US currency by hiding it in his underwear. Based on intelligence that foreign currency was likely to be smuggled out of the country, officials of the Chennai Air Customs intercepted the 26 year-old man. "On his personal search, three bundles wrapped with black adhesive tape were recovered from his underwear. On opening the bundles, 15,600 USD were recovered," an official release here said. Another USD 3,000 we recovered from a handbag, it added. "A Total of USD 18600 in denomination of USD 100, equivalent to Rs 13.70 lakh, were recovered," the release added.

—PTI







