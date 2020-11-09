Covid protocol violation concerns mark resumption in train ops

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Concerns of Covid safety protocol violation remained the biggest concern as the Eastern and South Eastern Railways geared up to resume suburban train services from today in West Bengal.

A major step by the state government, the smooth transition will lead to further normalization of services in Bengal. The government, along with the medical fraternity will also be keeping a keen eye on the number of positive cases. There have been concerns that the resumption of train services may lead to surge in coronavirus cases.

The Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway collectively will run 696 local trains daily, following social distancing norms and other safety measures.

There have been many recent incidents of protests and blockades on tracks at different railway stations by passengers not being allowed entry into the staff-only trains, which were resumed to facilitate the movement of government and railway staff.

The SER and ER officials assured of all steps being taken to ensure the maintenance of physical distancing, and entry of commuters in stations and trains.

Sources in the ER said that that all the EMU coaches have been thoroughly sanitised in both its Howrah and Sealdah divisions and urged passengers to follow health safety norms.

The services will resume after a gap of over seven long months, on a request by the West Bengal government to facilitate the movement of passengers.

There have been a series of meetings since November 4 between the railways officials and the officials from the state government and police on restarting local train services that were suspended in the last week of March owing to nationwide lockdown.





According to the state health department bulletin, the daily infection count in West Bengal has been hovering close to 4,000 for the past few days, while the number of deaths due to the disease varies from 55-60 per day.



The local trains serve as the lifeline for people living in suburbs and far-flung areas. With the resumption of services, there are apprehensions that safety protocols may be violated, especially during the morning and evening peak hours when trains run chock-a-block with passengers.



"A close liaison with the state authorities and various railway departments is being programmed for ensuring social distancing and better queue management," said a SER official.



Face masks are mandatory inside the trains.



"All the EMU coaches have been sanitised in both Howrah and Sealdah divisions. To ensure physical distancing, one seat in between passengers has been cross marked," the ER spokesman said.



At the outset, 413 suburban trains in Sealdah and 202 in Howrah divisions will start. The SER will run 81 trains daily at present, its spokesman said.



The railway authorities said that the validity of suburban season tickets which have expired due to the lockdown will be extended to the extent of days lost.



The railways informed that only e-ticketing was not possible for local trains and thus, physical ticketing system will also be continued.

