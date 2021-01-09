Covid-19 took India back to its original ethos: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Coronavirus has enabled India to go back to our original ethos and practices such as washing hands and 'Namaste' (way of greeting) and it has come into vogue with greater vigour, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Covid-19 has alerted everyone to the importance of healthcare as a national priority and also made the world aware of the virtues of social distancing, hygiene, cleanliness, yoga, Ayurveda and traditional medicines, the Union Minister said while addressing a session with Sadhguru on "Inner Engineering - Technologies for Well Being" at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

"Now they have come to trust this much more than earlier and there is a renewed interest in yoga and Ayurveda which have always been the thrust areas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

During the lockdown period in particular, Singh opined, many people resorted to Yoga not only to seek a betterment in their immunity status, but also to get over the pangs of loneliness and anxiety.

He said one of the fallouts of the post-Covid era would be that even after the coronavirus is gone, those who have become habitual to yoga during the lockdown period, would most likely continue to practice it for the rest of their lives, thus turning it into a lifetime blessing.

The Union Minister said the ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living for the common citizen and strongly supported Sadhguru for saying that happy and joyful administrators would spread happiness in every sphere of life.

Justice M.N. Bhandari of Allahabad High Court, IIPA Vice President Shekhar Dutt, IIPA Director S.N. Tripathi, Surabhi Pandey, Amitabh Ranjan, Navaljit Kapoor and other senior officials and faculty of IIPA took part in the event.

—IANS