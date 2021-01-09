Cong to gherao Raj Bhavans on Jan 15 in support of farmers

New Delhi: In a move to put pressure on the government over the three farm laws, the Congress on Saturday said that it has decided to organise 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' in the country and will gherao the Raj Bhavans across all states on January 15.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has decided that in support of agitating farmers the party will organise Kisan Adhikar Divas in its party offices and will also gherao the Raj Bhavans in the state headquarters on January 15."

According to party leaders, the decision was taken at the virtual meeting of the party's General Secretaries and state in-charges with Sonia Gandhi earlier in the day.

Surjewala said the time has come that the central government needs to understand the warning of the farmers because they have now decided to fight till their last breath if the three laws are not repealed.

Surjewala said that the party will organise protests and agitations on January 15 that will include a march to the Raj Bhavans, to demand repealing of the three farm laws.

He slammed the government for asking the farmers to approach the Supreme Court and said, "People of the country have elected the government and not the Supreme Court."

The Congress General Secretary said that in the last 73 years it is for the first time that a government is asking farmers to approach the Supreme Court.

"Those who are not ready to take their responsibility are asking farmers to knock the doors of the Supreme Court.

"People of the country have elected the government then why does the government want to send farmers somewhere else.

"These three farm laws were made by the government in Parliament and not the Supreme Court. Then why is the government passing its responsibility to the court," the Congress leader said.

"The job of making laws is with the Parliament and not with the Supreme Court. And if government is unable to take responsibility then it has no moral right to stay in power anymore," Surjewala said.

He accused the Modi government of trying to tire out the farmers, who are sitting at several borders of the national capital since November 26 last year.

"In the last 40 days, the government has held eight meetings and they are only giving next dates of talks," Surjewala said, adding that the government is responsible for the death of over 60 farmers during the protest.

—IANS