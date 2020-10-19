Cong chalks out agitation plan on farmer, PSU & women's safety

New Delhi: The Congress has chalked out a strategy to corner the Modi government on the key issues of economic policy, farmers and women's safety in the coming weeks. The party has asked its state units to organise tractor rallies across the country in each state.

The Congress said that the party's future course of action has been decided on the anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-labour and anti-poor policies and actions of the BJP-led Central government and the State governments.

In an internal circular issued by the party on Sunday, K.C. Venugopal said, "It has been decided to observe October 31, the birth Anniversary of Sardar Patel and martyrdom day of Indira Gandhi as 'Kisan Adhikar Divas'.

The party will hold Satyagraha and fast in every district headquarter between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. against the anti-farmer and anti-labour laws.

On November 5, the party will observe Mahila and Dalit Utpidan Virodhi Divas (Stop Atrocities on Women & Dalits Day). On this day, state level dharnas (protests) will be held at every state headquarters between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., highlighting the repeated atrocities around the country against the Dalits, particularly against the Hathras victim and her family.

On the day of Diwali festival, which falls on November 14, coinciding with the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, a symposium on the 'Nehruvian Ideology & Nation building' will be held on November 13 in every state headquarters. In this symposium, the contribution of the Nehruvian ideology in building a composite society and institutions that are the foundations of Modern India will be traced and deliberated.

"In addition to this, on 14th November, 2020 a massive online campaign titled 'SpeakUpForPSUs' highlighting the theme self-reliant-India built by Pt. Nehru will be launched," Venugopal added

The party will accelerate the month long massive signature campaign against the anti-farm laws in every state. General Secretaries and the in-charges have been instructed to monitor the signature campaign on the ground level.

Sonia Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Union government while interacting with the newly appointed state in-charges and said that the democracy is undergoing difficult times.

Gandhi stressed that this responsibility is even more onerous and important now as "our democracy is passing through its most tumultuous times".

"There is a designed attack on our Constitution and our democratic traditions. Our country is ruled by a government, which is systematically bartering the interests of our citizens at the altar of profiteering by a handful of crony capitalists," she added.

