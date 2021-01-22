Conditional bail to mother arrested for sexually abusing minor son

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to the 35-year-old woman who was arrested following a complaint by her minor son that she has been sexually assaulting him.

Justice S. Shirsy granted her bail on a Rs 1 lakh security bond and called upon the government to constitute a special investigation team headed by a woman IPS officer.

The court also directed the government to constitute a special medical board drawn from doctors of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College as the prosecution had in its petition appealed that the child was suffering from several physical and mental issues.

The court also directed the child to be separated from the father.

It may be recalled that the defence had argued that the child was forced into this complaint by his father who had remarried without getting divorce from the child's mother against whom the complaint was lodged.



The mother of the arrested woman while speaking to the media said: "This was a fabricated case and my daughter is innocent.

"The four children are now with their father in the Middle East and he has remarried without divorcing my daughter. Now in order to coerce my daughter to sign the divorce papers, he has fabricated this case.

"The directive of the honourable high court to constitute a special investigation team lead by a woman IPS officer is a welcome move and let truth come out".

The court also observed that the relationship between a mother and her children commences when the mother conceives the child and it is a relationship of pure love.



The woman was arrested on January 5, 2021 after her 14-year-old son complained to the Kadakkavoor police that his mother had sexually abused him from 2017 to 2019.

—ANI