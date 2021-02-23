Coming Across Cases Where Education System is Being Distorted & Perverted, Says SC

New Delhi: We are coming across cases, where the education system is being distorted and perverted, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday as it stayed the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to the accused in 2016 Pre University (PU) question papers leak case. The top court said it is trying to send a message to those who are ruining the education system that they will be dealt harshly.

A bench of Chief Justice Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice on the plea of Karnataka government challenging the last year order of the high court grant of bail to the accused. We know what had happened in the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh. We are coming across cases where the education system is being distorted and perverted. We are trying to send a message to those who are trying to ruin the education system that they will be dealt harshly, the bench observed.

Karnataka government had challenged the February 28, 2020 order of the high court granting bail to the main accused Shivakumaraiah alias Guruji in the 2016 question paper leak case. In a separate petition, the bench stayed the December 13, 2019 order of the high court by which it had discharged co-accused Sri Oblaraju in the question paper leak case.

Police had registered a case in Bengaluru in March, 2016 under various provisions of IPC and several accused including Shivkumaraiah alias Guruji and Oblaraju were arrested in the case. The case was later transferred to the CID of Karnataka police. Shivkumaraiah has been arrested several times by the police in connection with different question paper leak cases.—PTI