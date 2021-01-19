CBI Court Rejects Indrani Mukerjea's Plea for Dress Code Exemption in Byculla Women's Jail

Mumbai: Aspecial Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday rejected a plea of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bohra's murder case, seeking exemption from wearing a green saree, the uniform prescribed for convicts in prison. Mukerjea, in her plea filed last month had told the court that she was being forced to wear the uniform by the jail authorities despite her being an undertrial. The court had then asked the prison authorities to submit its reply.

Indrani who is is lodged at the Byculla women's jail here since her arrest in the case in 2015. Subsequently, Mukerjea submitted an application through her lawyer seeking exemption from wearing this uniform.

However, special judge JC Jagdale rejected her plea.

Indrani's daughter from a previous marriage, Sheena Bohra was allegedly strangled in a car and her body was disposed of in the dense forests of Raigad district in April 2012. The murder came to light in 2015 and Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested by the Mumbai Police. The case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).—PTI