Cabinet approves Rs 3,737 cr bonus for non-gazetted govt staff

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity bonus for the financial year 2019-20 for over 30 lakh non-gazetted employees.

The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before 'Vijayadashami'. It will cost the government a total of Rs 3, 737 crore and benefit a total of 3.67 crore non-gazetted employees.

This comes as a reason to cheer for the government employees ahead of the festive season.

On October 12, the Finance Minister announced a number of measures to induce government employees to spend in the upcoming festive season, including a 'LTC Cash Voucher Scheme' and a 'Special Festival Advance Scheme'.

