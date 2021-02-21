BJP office bearers hail PM for Covid management, farm laws

New Delhi: The BJP national office bearers meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chaired by party chief J.P. Nadda. Addressing the meeting former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh said that a resolution was passed lauding the government's efforts in handling the Covid situation, bringing the new farm laws, changes in labour law and merger of small public sector banks.

Singh stated that after a year after the outbreak of Covid, the first physical meeting was held today. "Resolution thanks the Union government for making new legislation in the last one year. New farm laws introduced for welfare of farmers. Prime Minister took historic steps to ensure farmers should get the right price for their produce, freedom to sell produce at place of their choice and double their income," Singh said.

Replying to a question, Singh said that farmers' protests are politically motivated and for political benefits some people are stretching it. "The government is concerned about farmers and ready to make changes," he said.

Talking about Covid management by the government, Singh said, "Under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, this government successfully managed the Covid pandemic and set an example for the rest of the world. Within 48 hours of lockdown, Rs 2.76 lakh crore worth of packages were announced for migrating labourers, food for 80 crore poor people, free gas cylinders for eight crore people and money in Jan Dhan accounts of eight crore women and packages for agricultural infrastructure."

Singh further stated that within the time the government under leadership of Modi arranged ventilators, PPE kits and made permanent or non-permanent Covid care centres. "India supplied Hydroxychloroquine to the rest of the world including the USA and also managed Covid situation better than the developed countries," said Singh.

"Our scientists also developed two vaccines and today India supplied Covid vaccine to 17 countries," he said. He said the government first made records of residential properties in villages under the 'Svamitva' scheme. He also said the upcoming Assembly polls in five states were also discussed.

"In West Bengal under leadership of the PM, the BJP is getting huge support from the people. We are confident of winning West Bengal. In Assam, the BJP will seek votes on development work of the state and central government. BJP will win Assam Assembly polls by a huge majority," he said.

On Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he said the party organisation was strengthened in both states. "BJP is seen as an alternative in Puducherry.—IANS