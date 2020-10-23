BJP led NDA ruined economy, can not provide employment to 19 lakh youths in Bihar : Rahul

Bhagalpur / Nawada: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Friday alleged that BJP led NDA had ruined economy so much that youths could not be provided employment either in Bihar or at national level and promise made by BJP to provide employment to 19 lakh youths in Bihar was totally misleading. Mr Gandhi while addressing public meeting in Bhagalpur and Nawada in favour of Grand Alliance candidates, seeking support for ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections, said that Narendra Modi government at the centre and Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had ruined the economy both at National level and in the state to such a large extent that there was no possibility of youths getting employment.

Mr Modi should be asked what about jobs to 2 Crores youths every year as he had promised in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he added. Congress leader said that Chief Minister Mr Kumar had also done nothing for youths in the state. If NDA was promising to provide employment to 19 lakh youths, then it should be asked what they were doing in the state so far. Mr Gandhi said that both Mr Modi and Mr Kumar were working not for the masses but only for a limited and select group of people. Mr Modi had never been concerned for farmers, youths, poor and toiling masses, he added.

Congress leader said that Mr Modi was working only for industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Adani.

Airports, Railway tracks, and other public facilities were being sold to Ambanis and Adanis, he alleged.

