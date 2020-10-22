BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to AIIMS trauma centre for treatment.

The BJP leader himself tweeted that he has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Mr Hussain, one of the BJP star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly elections, said, ''I had come in contact with few people who tested positive for Covid 19. I got myself tested today & my report has come positive.

''Request all who came in contact with me in last few days, kindly get yourself tested according to Govt guidelines. I have admitted myself into AIIMS trauma centre. I am feeling fine, nothing to worry about,'' he added.

—UNI