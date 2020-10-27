BJP following 'Vocal for Local' call in letter and spirit in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Are the Union Ministers following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' in letter and spirit in Rajasthan?

This has been the most discussed question in the political corridors as three Union Ministers -- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary have been campaigning actively for Rajasthan municipal corporation elections to be held in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota on October 29 and November 1.

However, the local leader, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje remains missing on the ground, and in posters too!

On Monday, Union minister Arjun Meghwal unveiled a vision document for BJP in which Raje's picture was missing.

The pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and state president Satish Poonia were seen, however, Raje's picture was neither in the 'vision document' nor was she discussed anywhere in the programme.

Meghwal, speaking on the occasion, termed the vision document as a policy document and said that the Ashok Gehlot government ruined the beauty of world's renowned city Jaipur in the last 20 months.

Both Meghwal and Chaudhary, appointed as convenors, are looking after Jaipur and Jodhpur districts.

As Meghwal kept the voters engaged in Jaipur, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was busy campaigning for Jodhpur municipal polls. Shekhawat has been an MP from Jodhpur and also defeated CM Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in parliamentary elections from Jodhpur.

He has been recalling the Lok Sabha poll battle in these municipal poll campaigns and has been saying that Chief Minister is avenging the defeat of his son with people. "after the defeat of his son, Rajasthan Chief Minister is avenging the defeat with the people of Jodhpur and ignoring their demands. BJP's board will be formed in both the municipal corporations of Jodhpur," he can be seen declaring with confidence.

On Monday, Shekhawat confidently said that the poll results will wake up the government from its slumber.

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary has also been equally busy campaigning in municipal polls.

He laid the foundation stone for a new BJP office in Jaisalmer on Sunday and last week on Friday, he campaigned for municipal polls and appealed to people to vote for BJP.

Making a door to door campaigning, he apprised people of different policies launched by PM Narendra Modi for the benefit of masses.

Addressing the people, he said, "While Modi government has been fulfilling all its promises, the Gehlot government is continuously flouting all those promises it made to the public before polls. BJP wants to bring in transparency in corporations and to take up the tasks online. Our mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabha vikas'... Congress is busy playing caste politics," he said.

As union ministers took charge of the municipal polls, the Congress on the other hand is questioning the BJP over Raje's absence.

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said that BJP seems to be portraying that it is not happy with its two-time Chief Minister Raje as her pictures are missing from their new vision document.

Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) Are the Union Ministers following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' in letter and spirit in Rajasthan?

This has been the most discussed question in the political corridors as three Union Ministers -- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary have been campaigning actively for Rajasthan municipal corporation elections to be held in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota on October 29 and November 1.

However, the local leader, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje remains missing on the ground, and in posters too!

On Monday, Union minister Arjun Meghwal unveiled a vision document for BJP in which Raje's picture was missing.

The pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and state president Satish Poonia were seen, however, Raje's picture was neither in the 'vision document' nor was she discussed anywhere in the programme.

Meghwal, speaking on the occasion, termed the vision document as a policy document and said that the Ashok Gehlot government ruined the beauty of world's renowned city Jaipur in the last 20 months.

Both Meghwal and Chaudhary, appointed as convenors, are looking after Jaipur and Jodhpur districts.

As Meghwal kept the voters engaged in Jaipur, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was busy campaigning for Jodhpur municipal polls. Shekhawat has been an MP from Jodhpur and also defeated CM Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in parliamentary elections from Jodhpur.

He has been recalling the Lok Sabha poll battle in these municipal poll campaigns and has been saying that Chief Minister is avenging the defeat of his son with people. "after the defeat of his son, Rajasthan Chief Minister is avenging the defeat with the people of Jodhpur and ignoring their demands. BJP's board will be formed in both the municipal corporations of Jodhpur," he can be seen declaring with confidence.

On Monday, Shekhawat confidently said that the poll results will wake up the government from its slumber.

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary has also been equally busy campaigning in municipal polls.

He laid the foundation stone for a new BJP office in Jaisalmer on Sunday and last week on Friday, he campaigned for municipal polls and appealed to people to vote for BJP.

Making a door to door campaigning, he apprised people of different policies launched by PM Narendra Modi for the benefit of masses.

Addressing the people, he said, "While Modi government has been fulfilling all its promises, the Gehlot government is continuously flouting all those promises it made to the public before polls. BJP wants to bring in transparency in corporations and to take up the tasks online. Our mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabha vikas'... Congress is busy playing caste politics," he said.

As union ministers took charge of the municipal polls, the Congress on the other hand is questioning the BJP over Raje's absence.

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said that BJP seems to be portraying that it is not happy with its two-time Chief Minister Raje as her pictures are missing from their new vision document.

—IANS