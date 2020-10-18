BJP and CPM clashes left 20 injured in Tripura

Agartala: Law and order situation at Hapania area of West Tripura and Rajnagar of South Tripura continued to be tensed following series of attacks by BJP cadres on opposition CPI (M) supporters when they were assembled to celebrate centenary of communist movement in India.

According to police, at least 20 people of both the parties were injured in the clash but nobody is arrested.

The report claimed, eight CPI (M) supporters were injured at Hapania party office in the attack of BJP during the celebration. Allegedly, CPI (M) party office was ransacked, and supporters were beaten up in presence of security personnel.

Similarly, in Rajnagar, BJP cadres were allegedly attacked on CPI (M) supporters including MLA Sudhan Das with sticks and pelted stones on him. They even assaulted the women participants who were assembled in the program and left as many as 10 persons injured.

The attackers fled away in a counter attack of CPI (M) and two of them were injured, police said.

Leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar alleged, after BJP government came in power the attack on opposition has increased in manifolds. They vandalized CPI (M) party offices, looted the valuables and evicted a large number of CPI (M) supporters in rural areas of the state.

"In spite of our repeated request and appeal to Chief Minister to stop such activities and vendetta politics and pursue the development agenda as promised by BJP before last assembly elections to progress Tripura, unfortunately nothing has happened so far. Rather the attacks on opposition and democratic institutions have been increasing day by day and the state becomes poorer due to failure of BJP-IPFT government," Sarkar added.

He further alleged the state government failed to arrest the price rise of essential commodities, improve law and order situation, provide jobs to educated youths, no work for rural people and no development works for past two years besides, large scale corruption and misuse of public funds.

—UNI