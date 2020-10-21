Bhupesh Baghel thanks PM Modi for determining rate of ethanol production

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for determining the rate of ethanol production from surplus rice by the state government at Rs 54.87 per litre.

The Chief Minister urged to allow the surplus paddy purchased from farmers of Chhattisgarh to produce biofuel directly to ethanol plants, which will enable the ethanol plants in the state to buy the paddy directly from the farmers.

Concerning the decision undertaken by you, to fix the rate of ethanol production from surplus rice (obtained through FCI godowns) by oil distribution companies at Rs 54.87 per litre, the efforts and hardships of the state government have been successful. And, I am extremely grateful towards you for taking this decision, the letter stated.

The state government demands that the surplus paddy purchased from the farmers of the state should be allowed to produce biofuel directly to the ethanol plants so that the paddy sold to the ethanol plants in the state can be sold directly by the farmers.

The Chief Minister said that the permission to produce ethanol directly from surplus paddy will aid in the economic progress of the farmers of the state, it added.

—ANI