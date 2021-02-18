Bhim Army chief on TIME's emerging leaders list

New Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and five Indian-origin personalities have been featured in Time magazine's annual list of 100 'emerging leaders who are shaping the future.'

Azad's entry on the list mentions Bhim Army's movement to help Dalits escape poverty through education along with the activist-party's 'distinct brand of assertiveness' and its campaign for justice. The section also refers to Aazad's foray into politics.

The Bhim Army chief expressed gratitude on Twitter and called the recognition that of the Bahujans' struggle for self-respect.

"I'm humbled to be recognised as one among 100 emerging leaders in the world listed @TIME https://time.com/collection/time100-next-2021/5937622/chandra-shekhar-aazad/. Thank You for recognising Bhim Army & our movement for social justice and equality in 2021 #TIME100 NEXT. It's a recognition of Bahujans' struggle for self respect (sic)," he said in a tweet.