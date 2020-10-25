Bhagwat knows China took our land, but scared to face it: Rahul

New Delhi: Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion that India needed to be militarily better prepared against China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that the Sangh supremo knew the truth that the communist country had grabbed Indian land but was scared to face it.

"Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and government of Indian and the RSS have allowed it," the Congress leader tweeted, tagging along with a news clipping on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief's Vijaya Dashami speech.

—IANS