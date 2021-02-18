Bengal minister injured in bomb attack at railway station

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain and some of his supporters were injured after some unidentified attackers hurled crude bombs at them at Nimtita railway station, in Murshidabad district, on Wednesday night, police said.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 9.45 pm. Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waiting on Platform No. 2 to catch a train to Kolkata when he was attacked.

Hospital sources said Hossain suffered serious injuries in his hands and legs. All the injured were taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Hossain is known to be close to Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC minister who joined the BJP in December.

"It is not clear who has attacked him. I have asked the SP to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and find out who is responsible," said Abu Taher Khan, TMC's Murshidabad district president.

"The minister was attacked because he was opposed to cow smuggling and corruption in the district. He had opposed the people involved in these activities. This could be the reason why he was targeted today. The law and order situation has hit an all-time low in the state," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, State Congress president and Berhampore Lok Sabha MP.