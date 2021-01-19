Assam CM gives Rs 4 lakh each to 1,279 ex-NDFB ultras

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday handed over Rs 4 lakh each to 1,279 surrendered cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

Speaking at a function at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Sonowal lauded the former militants for joining the national mainstream to ensure peace and progress in the state.

"Without peace, no work can be carried out for the all-round development of the state and public welfare," the Chief Minister said.

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other senior security officials also attended the event.

In all, 1,615 cadres of four NDFB factions had laid down their arms on January 30 last year after the signing of the Bodo peace accord with the central government on January 27, 2020 in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah.

