Around 1,97,136 MT Paddy procured in three States of Haryana, Punjab & UP





Cotton purchase on MSP for Cotton Season 2020-21 started in Haryana

New Delhi (The Hawk): Paddy procurement for 2020-21 is progressing smoothly and has commenced so far in 3 states viz Punjab, Haryana and UP. As on 01.10.2020, cumulative procurement of Paddy in KMS 2020-21 is 1,97,136 MT. The total no of farmers benefitted are 15,705 and total MSP outflow is Rs372.194 crore. The pace of paddy procurement shall pick up in a week's time.

Cotton season 2020-21 started from 1st October. Cotton Corporation of India has geared up its infrastructure for MSP procurement. MSP Purchase started in Haryana on 01st October 2020.

