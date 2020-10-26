Army Commanders' conference begins

New Delhi: The biannual Army Commanders' Conference is underway here to review the security situation in eastern Ladakh.

The conference, being chaired by Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, will also include a series of reforms in its agenda for discussion.

"The first-day will be spent deliberating on matters related to human resource management," an Indian Army official said.

The Commanders will brainstorm on a series of reforms to cut down on ceremonial practices among other measures, another source said.

There will be a comprehensive review of the situation across all the borders, including Ladakh, the second source said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat as well as the Navy and Air Force Chiefs are scheduled to address the conference on October 27.

The biennial conference is being attended by senior officers of the Army, including the Vice Chief, all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers of the Army headquarters and other senior officers.

On Wednesday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, the only tri-service command, will give an update to the Army commanders.

Several studies are currently under way for the formation of integrated tri service commands beginning with a joint air defence command.

Last day of the event will see the Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) updating the commanders about the various infrastructure development projects being undertaken by the BRO and allied formations.

Automation initiatives to optimise utilisation of manpower at various levels of the Army will also set to figure in the discussion, the source added.

—UNI