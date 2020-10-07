Approval for clinical trials of horse serum on Covid patients: ICMR

New Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said the council has decided to use horse serum as an alternative for Corona patients as plasma therapy is not effective and clinical trials of equine serum has been approved.

Dr Bhargava told a regular press briefing of the Health Ministry today that plasma therapy was tested on 464 Covid-19 patients in 39 private and government hospitals across the country between April 22 and July 14 to

find out the effect of the therapy on patients. More than 350 doctors participated in this trial.

The tests showed that patients with moderate symptoms of Corona infection and critically ill patients did not benefit from plasma therapy nor did it help prevent less severe cases of Corona infection from becoming serious.

"Nor did it reduce the number of deaths due to Corona," he added.

Research done by ICMR in this regard has been reviewed and it has been approved for publication as a research paper in the British Medical Journal (BMG) and will be published soon.

Dr Bhargava informed that Separated Equine Antiserum has been developed by National Institute of Virology, Pune as an alternative due to the ineffectiveness of plasma therapy. It has been tested on animals. Now its clinical trial has also been approved.

The USFDA approved emergency use of plasma therapy for hospitalised Covid patients on August 28. ICMR, however, started looking for other alternatives in view of the difficulties related to plasma therapy and its effect on patients.

—UNI