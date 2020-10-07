Amit Shah extends greetings to personnel, their families on RAF's 28th anniversary

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended greetings to the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and their families on the force's 28th anniversary.

In a tweet, Shah said the RAF has distinguished itself in dealing with the challenges relating to law and order.

"Greetings to RAF personnel and their families on their 28th anniversary. The RAF has distinguished itself in dealing with the challenges relating to law and order. Time and again, their commitment in several humanitarian works and United Nations peacekeeping missions has made India proud," the Home Minister tweeted.

The RAF, a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was raised in Oct 1992 initially with 10 unattached battalions and increased with 5 more units on January 1, 2018.

These units were set up to deal with riots and riot-like situations, to instill confidence amongst all sections of the society and also, handle internal security duty.

—ANI