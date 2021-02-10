Air service Ops beyond 80 pc depends on Covid-19 behaviour & air carriers' decision

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday said that air flight operation beyond 80 per cent depends on the behavior of the coronavirus and and commercial decisions to be taken by the air carrier.

Responding to a question about opening up air routes to over 80 per cent he said that the flight operation were initiated in a calibrated manner after the lock down was opened in the phased manner and increasing the numbers of the flights in various sectors depends on the commercial viability taken into consideration by the air carriers.

While responding to the supplementary question the AIADMK member Tambidurai's question on fluctuating airfares, Mr Puri said that the air operation was a deregulated sector. The government does not determine the price fixed by air carriers, it is the market that determines the price of the ticket". The Government can prescribe a band only in extraordinary circumstances, he added.

"The question is on assumption of domestic traffic. Airline industry is difficult to define, it includes airports and air carriers as well," the Minister said while replying to a question about the total losses incurred by airline industry due to COVID-19. "Nobody has an overall figure of the loss but it is reviving now", he added.

—UNI