Air India pilots seek meeting with Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Air India pilots have sought a follow-up meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to put forth the problems being faced by them.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association and the Indian Pilots Guild have put in a written request to Puri in this regard.

"During our last meetings with you on 16th July & then on 30th August 2020, you graciously gave us the opportunity to put forth the problems being faced by us Air India pilots as well as the Indian aviation sector in general. We would like to thank you again for taking time out of your busy schedule to give us a patient hearing as well as a positive outlook especially in view of the tribulations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," the Air India pilots said.

"Since May 25th 2020, under your steady hand, the domestic operations have seen an upward trend towards 60 per cent normalcy. India has also established travel bubbles with 13 countries so far. The historic Vande Bharat flights continue to run smoothly & provide extensive worldwide connectivity. There is a visible trend towards recovery for the Indian aviation market," the pilots wrote.

"We humbly request you to grant us a follow-up meeting as discussed during our last meet," the Air India associations said in the letter.

—IANS