Ahead of Modi's Bihar rallies, Tejashwi asks 11 questions

Patna: Modi will address several rallies on Wednesday in Assembly seats where elections will be held in the second phase.

"AIIMS at Darbhanga was announced in the 2015 Assembly elections. Why has its construction started just before the 2020 Assembly elections despite the 'double engine' government in Bihar?" Tejashwi asked.

"Since PM Modi will address a rally in Muzaffarpur, I want to ask him to speak up on the most heinous gang rape of 34 minor girls in a government shelter home. Moreover, the Chief Minister was involved in the protection of the main accused. He went to the birthday party of the main accused, gave financial aid and also party ticket to her to contest these Assembly elections," Tejashwi said while referring to former Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma who had to resign after the case surfaced.

"The 'double engine' government had promised to set up super multispeciality hospitals in Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. Why are these two projects not completed yet?

"The 'double engine' government also promised to build a university for skilling in Bihar. Why has it not been established yet?

"When massive waterlogging occurred in Patna, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi left a person to die and fled the spot. Can he talk about the pathetic situation of the Patna Municipal Corporation?

"The PM should also talk about the 10 dirtiest cities of the country. Why six of these cities are in Bihar?" asked Tejashwi, who is the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan.

"Nitish Kumar is the weakest Chief Minister in the country who was unable to convert the Patna University into a central university despite having good political backing, including 39 out of 40 MPs of Bihar who belong to the NDA.

"Why are large number of youths unemployed in Bihar? How many jobs have the Centre and the state created in the last six and 15 years respectively?

"Why is labour migration taking place on such a large scale during the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar?

"Why did the Bihar government not allow migrant workers to enter Bihar during the nationwide lockdown? Why did it not rescue thousands of Bihari students from Kota in Rajasthan?

"The PM himself pointed out 33 scams during the 2015 Assembly election campaign in Bihar to counter Nitish Kumar. Now, 27 more scams have been added to the tally. Moreover, the culprits are roaming freely in the state," Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader said that he expected Modi replies on these 11 posers.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

—IANS