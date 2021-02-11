Agitating farmers not for change in power at Centre but solution to their issues: Tikait

New Delhi: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday asserted that the agitating farmers were not aiming at any change in power at the Centre but a solution to their problems as he said many of their leaders will tour different parts of the country to spread the movement.

Tikait, who had earlier said that police should have shot those who unfurled flags at Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, defended the act saying it was not treason and youths were being framed.

Addressing the protesting farmers at Singhu border, he said that the agitation against the farm laws will stretch till the Centre addresses their issues.

"We do not aim change in power (at the Centre). The government should do its work. We want it to repeal the farm laws and ensure law on MSP," he said.

Tikait said that the agitation will be long drawn and continue till government starts talks with farmer leaders.

"The government should hold the talks. Our committee is ready to talk. Solutions will be found through dialogue and the matter will be resolved."

Citing the Red Fort incident, Tikait said that the youths were being framed for unfurling religious flag.

"What sections are imposed for unfurling flags at a non-permissible place? Impose those sections, lodge the case. Kaun sa deshdroh ka kaam kar diya? (it was not an act of treason)," said the farmer leader.

He alleged the Red Fort incident was a "conspiracy" by the government to distract the agitation and lower the farmers' morale.

Tikait also asserted that the unity of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting against the contentious farm laws, was intact and warned the government not to be in any illusion.

"Who says Samyukt Kisan Morcha will split. Neither our joint stage will divide nor the Morcha will split. Our stage will be here at Singhu and its leaders will be our heads," he said.

The agitation will expand with holding of big meetings across the country and associating 40 lakh tractors with it, he said, adding the farmer leaders will tour different states to spread the movement.

"Do not worry, we will win. The farmers in the country are watching you and the 300 km area around Delhi. We will visit each village in the country, hold big meetings and associate 40 lakh tractors with the agitation," he said.

Tikait said that the farmers agitation was for ensuring that foodgrain reaches the needy and not locked up in the coffers of the corporates. The farm laws will not only destroy the peasantry and farming, it will also wipe out small traders and common man in the country, he claimed.

He reiterated that the agitation was completely "non political" and will not give space to any politician to advance his or her vested interests.

