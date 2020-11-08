Advani turns 93, Modi calls him a 'living inspiration'

New Delhi: As BJP patriarch LK Advani turned 93 on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a "living inspiration" for crores of BJP workers and countrymen and wished him a long and healthy life.

The Prime Minister went to Advani's residence here to extend his greetings and was seen helping Advani cut the birthday cake.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also went to Advani's residence to wish him on the occasion.

Modi said the BJP veteran had helped the party reach the masses in the country and played a key role in the nation's development.

"Went to Advani ji's residence to wish him on his birthday. It is always a delight to spend time with him. For karyakartas like me, Advani ji's support and guidance remain invaluable. His contributions to nation-building are immense," Modi tweeted on his @narendramodi handle. He also tagged pictures taken on the occasion.

Both Shah and Nadda also met Advani to extend their wishes. Shah said that Advani played a crucial role in spreading the nationalist ideals of the BJP in India.

Nadda called him an "inspiration for crores of BJP cadres".

Advani was born on November 8, 1927 in Karachi, now in Pakistan. He is a founder-member of BJP along with late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

—IANS