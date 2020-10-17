8 candidates file nominations for 2 by-polls in Nagaland

Kohima: A total of eight candidates from different political parties and Independents have filed their nomination papers on the last day for by-elections to two Assembly constituencies, Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituencies where byelection is scheduled on November 03.

According to Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha, five candidates filed their nominations papers for the Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituency. The candidates include Khaseo Anar (Congress), Lirimong Sangtam (BJP), K Shellumthong (Independent), T Yangseo Sangtam (Independent) and Kiusumew Yimchunger (Independent).

Meanwhile, for the Southern Angami-I byelection, three candidates had filed their nomination papers yesterday. Medo Yhokha will contest for the seat on Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ticket, while the opposition Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) has fielded Kikovi Kirha as their candidate and Seyievilie Peter Zashumo will also be contesting for the seat as an Independent candidate.

While October 17 has been fixed as the date of scrutiny of nominations, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 19. Polling will be held on November 3 from 6.00 AM to 4.00 PM during which the polling would be held and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The Southern Angami-I seat fell vacant following the demise of sitting NDPP legislator and speaker Vikho-o Yoshu and Pungro-Kiphire fell vacant after the demise of its sitting NPF legislator T. Torechu.

