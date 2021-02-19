3-week annual garden tourism festival begins in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) along with Delhi government's Tourism Department on Friday kicked off the annual garden tourism festival at the Garden of Five Senses located near Saket in south Delhi.

This annual flower show that used to conclude within one week has been extended to three weeks this year.

The festival would be celebrated with a new theme -- 'Colours of Nature' -- with the objective to create awareness about the environment and showcase the rich floriculture of the national capital.

"This year the organising committee of Delhi Tourism has decided to extend the festival to three weeks to give ample safe opportunities to the visitors," said a member of the organising committee.

For the last three decades, the festival has been the biggest flower show event in the national capital with the participation of horticulture and floriculture departments of several government and non-government agencies.

The government bodies such as Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Northern Railways and many more agencies would be participating in the event.

Another member of the organising committee said, "The festival will showcase a variety of plants and flowers ranging from dahlia, hanging baskets, foliage plants, cactus, succulents, bonsai plants of different species, bougainvillea, floral animal and tray garden to vegetable flowers in earthen vases and a lot more, including cultural events."

The festival would remain open for the general public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekends. Delhi Tourism would provide e-rickshaws and other modes of transport to take the visitors from the Saket Metro station to the Garden of Five Senses.