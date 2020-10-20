19 Killed in Rain-related Incidents in AP Over Past Few Days, Says State Govt

Amaravati: Nineteen people have been killed in different rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh in the last few days, the state government said on Tuesday. In a release here, the CMO said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also directed the district Collectors to pay Rs 500 to each person lodged in rain/ flood relief camps in the affected districts. However, no count of the persons sheltered in the relief camps has been mentioned.

The CMO release said the Chief Minister asked the Collectors to be "humane" while disbursing relief to the affected people. Jagan Mohan Reddy also directed the Collectors to submit a detailed report by October 31 on the damages to various crops, along with the required budget estimates.

As per preliminary estimates, agricultural and horticultural crops in over 71,000 hectares across the state have been affected due to heavy rains and floods. The Chief Minister wanted input subsidy to the distressed farmers disbursed during the current season itself so that they could take up alternative cropping.

As it was time for the possible spread of seasonal diseases, the Chief Minister asked the administration to be on alert and keep required medicines, particularly for snake bites and anti-rabies, ready in adequate quantities. Collectors should initiate steps to prevent spread of communicable diseases.—PTI