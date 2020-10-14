18-Year-old Woman Killed, Her Father Injured after Being Hit by Water Tanker in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar Area

New Delhi: An 18-year-old woman died while her father sustained injuries when their two-wheeler was hit by a water tanker in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Tuesday when Abdul Sattar and his daughter were on their way from Chirag Delhi to Khanpur on a scooty, a senior police officer said.

He said the police were informed by Max hospital about the admission of an 18-year-old due to an accident at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor. The woman died during treatment, the officer added.

The driver of the water tanker, Kapil (40), a resident of Paraspur village in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested and the vehicle seized, the police said. Based on the statement of the woman's father, a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Ambedkar Nagar police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.—PTI