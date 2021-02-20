17-year-old girl bludgeoned to death in Delhi

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his friend to death after paying a visit to her house in Delhi's Begampur area in Rohini district.

The suspect identified as Laik is on the run after the incident.

Police said that the 17-year-old girl was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Laik after he visited her house on Friday evening. The victim's kin had gone to fetch some grocery items from the market at the time of the incident. Later, Laik bolted the door from outside before fleeing the spot.

According to the police, they received a call from the hospital after the girl's parents rushed their daughter to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

"Both the suspect and the victim's families were neighbours in Bawana. One year back the girl's family had shifted to Begampur. However, the suspect in the case kept visiting the family. We have constituted several teams to arrest Laik," said P.K. Mishra, DCP Rohini.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is on, police added.

—IANS