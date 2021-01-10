Top
16 Pilgrims from Delhi Enroute Vaishno Devi Injured in Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

 The Hawk |  10 Jan 2021 3:11 PM GMT

Udhampur/Jammu: At least 16 pilgrims, hailing from Delhi, were injured when a mini-bus enroute to the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine skidded off the road and fell into a 15-feet deep ditch in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The accident took place near Chenani late Saturday night when the vehicle was returning from snow-bound Patnitop hill resort, the officials said.

They said the bus was heading for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district when its driver lost control over the wheel as a result of which it veered off the road and fell into a 15-feet deep ditch. The rescuers immediately swung into action and shifted 16 of the injured to sub-district hospital in Udhampur, the officials said, adding that the condition of all of them was stated to be "stable".

Ten other devotees escaped unhurt in the accident, they added.—PTI

Updated : 10 Jan 2021 3:11 PM GMT
Tags:    Delhi   Vaishno Devi   Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur   

The Hawk


