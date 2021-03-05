10 out of 35 staff of Mumbai restaurant staff test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Ten out of 35 employees of a restaurant in Andheri area of Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus and were shifted to the mega COVID care centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, a civic official said on Friday.

He said the restaurant management has been given strict instructions to depute new staff and follow all sanitisation processes and outbreak protocols before restarting operations.

"The staff who tested positive earlier this week and their high risk contacts have been quarantined in the BKC centre," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

As on late Thursday, the country''s financial capital had a COVID-19 caseload of 3,29,843, including 11,487 deaths. PTI