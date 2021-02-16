Young activists should avoid foreign connections for internal matters of India

The Cyber Branch of Delhi Police has accused three young activists Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk in collaborating with the pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation for creation of Toolkit document - shared on Twitter by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of ongoing protest of farmers to spread disaffection against the Indian state, with Disha Ravi arrested and Nikita Jacob absconding.

Activists specially the young ones and Non-Government-Organizations (NGOs) should avoid connecting themselves with foreign associates in their activism on Indian soil because fact is that there are foreign powers which are always interested in creating disruption in governance in India. Even several NGOs in India get foreign funding only for holding protests. It is satisfying that present Indian government is tightening foreign-funded NGOs to refrain form anti-national activities at behest of foreign powers.

Several political parties in India have protested against arrest of Disha Ravi. It may be that either or all the three young activists might have got involved in pro-Khalistan activities as accused by Delhi Police due to their ignorance and over-enthusiasm. But this cannot be any reason for their not being tried by Delhi Police.

—The Hawk Features