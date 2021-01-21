Will Sasikala Head BJP-led Next Govt In Tamil Nadu?

Will it be irrepressible Sasikala who with the help of Modi-Shah-Nadda-Singh head the coming Tamil Nadu State Government and be the Chief Minister to wield influence in all 4 southern states and Puducherry + states associated with them Maharashtra, Telengana, Madhya Ptadesh, Chhattisgarh, etc in favor of the BJP, herself? VK or Vivekanandan Krishnaveni Sasikala, the jailed associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha, though admitted to the Bowring Hospital after she developed fever and chest congestion is strongly tipped to head the next BJP-led Tamil Nadu Government what with the BJP top brass headed by the party President J P Nadda, party strategist Amit Shah and Pradhan Mantri firmy positively disposed towards her for her statewide popularity quit like her late "sakha" Jayalalitha. With her will be P Chidambaram, Jayanrthi Natrajan, P Thankabalu, and a host of nationally famous Congress leaders + her own Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam apart from her late friend Jayalalitha's AIADMK + many DMK leaders including Karunanidhi's former Union Minister son Azagiri, now fully disilusioned with DMK chief and late Karunanidhi's "dictatoruial" son Stalin.

She had fever and complained of chest congestion. On medical advice of the prison doctors, she was taken to the Bowring Hospital with police escorts in the afternoon. She was admitted to the casualty section of the government hospital in Shivajinagar and has undergone some tests, including for COVID-19. Her rapid antigen test for the virus was negative. The doctors will conduct an RTPCR test for the same, said a source.

Sasikala is likely to be released from prison any moment on completion of her four-year sentence.

To make sure that the power of AIADMK stays in her clutches, VK Sasikala strategically planned her course of action before being jailed. She brought back two of her nephews, who were in 2011 expelled by Jayalalithaa. Moreover, one of them, TTV Dinakaran has been given the position of the Deputy General Secretary, second to herself as she has retained the power as the General Secretary of the AIADMK. This bringing of her family members has reemerged among the people the term 'Mannargudi gang'.

Apart from that, it seems she is paranoid right now as it is expected that many of her supporters will indeed jump ship and join the Panneerselvam camp, her installing family members seems to be the only way she can retain power even while in jail.

Notably, her husband M Natarajan reportedly left for Bengaluru to meet Sasikala before she surrenders. While some may see in this the relationship between Sasikala and her husband one of being supportive to the other, some in this have pointed out that she did actually disown him earlier. This dates back to 2012, when Sasikala had to actually disown M. Natarajan publicly to reunite with Jayalalithaa.

In 2011, Sasikala and her husband along with 12 of their relatives were expelled from the part by then supremo Jayalalithaa. The charges on them was that they were conspiring against the party. Following that Sasikala was also asked to move out of the Poes Garden residence and it was only month later, that she was taken back in. Her return came with a pledge that Sasikala had to take. It was to discontinue contact with her male relatives including with her husband.

Reportedly, Sasikala was a video cassette seller and she used to make occasionally promotional films for AIADMK.. In the 80s, she first met with Jayalalithaa who at that point of time left acting for politics. It was then that the friendship between the two bloomed and was strained occasionally. However, Jayalalithaa once said that Sasikala takes care of her house and is an emotional support for her in the world of politics, at that point of time mostly dominated by male politicians.

Similarly, many questioned the appointment of Sasikala as the new CM replacing O Panneerselvam and at this moment people were angry at the bringing back of the 'Mannargudi gang or mafia', named after their hometown. This followed many online campaigns which was against the appointment of Sasikala as the CM.

She along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and nephew Sudhakaran has been lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappanna Agrahara after they were convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in a disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalitha was the prime accused.

Now 'Chinnamma' Sasikala already slowly following the path of her long-time best friend late Chief Minister of Tamilnadu, Jayalalitha plans to become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu, some are crticising her involvement in so-called "Mannargudi mafia" group.

Sasikala Natarajan hails from a small town in Thiruvarur district in Cauvery delta.

"Mannargudi mafia" is a term to describe the clique which consists her immediate relatives that had a supreme influence on the first term of J Jayalalithaa as CM. "Mannargudi mafia" allegedly holds the most important posts in the government and takes the full advantage of Sasikala's proximity to Jayalalithaa.

Yet Sasikala, the 2021's Amma Extraordinaire!

—The Hawk Features