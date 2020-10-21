Why are India's Nirbhayas in the vicious cycle of fear?

India is being criticized worldwide for its disposal, women's safety measures, and handling of cases related to violence against women. Even after a lot of uproar in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, we have seen the Kathua case, Hyderabad case, Unnao Have seen the violence of the case and the case of Hathras. This list is endless even today and the vicious cycle of violence against women is unbreakable.

The right of women to be free from violence, harassment, and discrimination should be strengthened so that they can demonstrate their potential as contributors to all kinds of work, communities, and economies by removing the barriers of an unsafe environment. It should be at the world level. But in 2018, based on a poll of Thomson Reuters Foundation, India has been declared the most dangerous country for women. Criticism is being criticized worldwide for the disposal, handling of women's safety measures, and handling of cases related to violence against women in India. Even after a lot of uproar in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, we have seen the violence in the Kathua case, Hyderabad case, Unnao case, and Hathras case. This list is endless even today and the vicious cycle of violence against women is unbreakable.

The country is deeply sorry for women's safety, the National Family Health Survey suggests that 30 percent of women in India in the 15-49 age group have suffered physical violence since the age of 15. The report further reveals that 6 percent of women in the same age group have experienced sexual violence at least once in their lifetime. About 31 percent of married women have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence by their husbands. According to the National Crime Records Bureau 2019, about ten Dalit women are raped every day. It is a matter of great concern to be caste-wise. There are hundreds of reasons for the decrease in women's safety in our country. First is the agreement of women with men with sexist, patriarchal, and sexually hostile behavior. Who has accepted that a man can do whatever he wants, which has become his natural right?

The second is our social norms regarding gender and sexuality, which are not taking the name of breakdown. Also, male-dominant power relationships in relationships and families, sexist and pro-violence cultures, social norms and behaviors related to violence, lack of resources and support for domestic violence, childhood experiences of intimate partner violence (especially among boys), Personality traits such as low socioeconomic status, poverty, and unemployment, lack of social connections and social capital, excessive enjoyment, feeling of caste superiority and false perception of objectification of women are making this wound ulcer. Now this epidemic has made the issue worse. During the first four phases of the Kovid-19-related lockdown, Indian women reported more domestic violence complaints than were recorded in the same period in the previous 10 years. But the reason for this unusual boom is that 86% of women experiencing domestic violence do not ask for help in India.

Women who experience violence have a higher risk of unwanted pregnancies, maternal and child mortality, and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. Such violence can produce direct and long-term physical and mental health consequences. Violence causes serious injuries in women, chronic pain, gastrointestinal disease, gynecological problems, depression, and substance abuse. Mental health outcomes increase the risk of depression in women, post-traumatic stress disorder, and the risk of substance abuse, etc. In many societies, women who are raped or sexually abused are stigmatized and isolated, which affects not only their well-being but also their social participation, opportunities, and quality of life.

Gender sensitization is a basic requirement for understanding the sensitive needs of a particular gender. It helps to examine our personal attitudes and beliefs and to question our 'realities'. Today it has become imperative for students of schools and colleges to experience sensitivity to get rid of misconceptions about physical and physical activities. We should be able to ensure equal participation of women and men in decision making; To facilitate equally; Equal access to and control over resources; To achieve the same benefits of development; To get equal opportunities in employment; One can gain equal respect in the economic, political, cultural and social spheres and all other aspects of their lives and livelihoods so that both sexes can enjoy their human rights without any hindrance. With the help of education, gender sensitivity in educational institutions can create awareness among children, parents, and other members of the community about their role in the future, as do men and women in society. Furthermore, it is the power of education that can bring about a great social change in society at large.

As we know that our society is rigid, it is difficult to change the mind of the people. Therefore, the government should introduce more welfare schemes for women so that they can praise the sensitization process. There is a dire need to change the deeply patriarchal attitudes of police, lawyers, and other judicial officers, who continue to contribute to low reporting and conviction rates. It is also important to bridge the gender gap through laws such as property and land, inheritance, employment, and legal rights to income. To allow a woman to break out of abusive relationships and put special emphasis on women's political and economic participation. No systematic intervention is necessary for multilateral relations between the health sector (medical and psychosocial support), social welfare sector (shelters, counseling and financial aid/skills), legal (legal aid) which change today with "men and boys" Can act as agents, and also reduce manhood expectations, especially for young boys who target women as victims of violence.

Freely deciding on matters related to their sexuality by recognizing and protecting sexual and reproductive health and rights, and promoting and protecting women's rights, including access to sexual and reproductive health, family planning options and comprehensive sexuality education is. For women, the reclamation of spaces to increase their presence in visibility through political and economic participation and to diversify their engagement in non-traditional areas may put a stop to such violence. The use of technology and emerging concepts in urban policy can be helpful to ensure safe and gender-friendly infrastructure and spaces to prevent violence. In India, women are not protected simply because the laws that protect them do not apply in society. They are only as safe as that attitude and values. Therefore, gender sensitivity from the ground up, along with a strong framework of preventive laws, which should be implemented with utmost diligence. This requires proper awareness of it in women and men as well as ending the vicious cycle of gender-based violence.

—The Hawk Features