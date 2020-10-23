Who is responsible for daily wage laborers dying of hunger?

There is a need to accelerate the Social Security Fund so that it can provide a sense of financial security to the poorest and most vulnerable sections of the country. A laborer plays a valuable role in the creation of the country. Working in any society, country institution, and industry The importance of the workers in India cannot be undermined by anyone. It cannot be imagined that an industrial structure can be erected without their labor.

The biggest crisis due to the Corona disaster has been for daily wage laborers. About whom there was very little discussion within the country and the government of the country did not think of anything to help them. There is no doubt that the working class of the country is the victim of maximum exploitation. Coronavirus and lockdown have created a maintenance crisis for daily wage workers. The workers who are looking for livelihood in the cities are closed in their villages, even before there was no employment for them in farming and there is not even today. Who is responsible for the daily wage laborers? Crores of people across the country are daily wage workers. A laborer plays a valuable role in building the country.

The importance of workers working in any society, country, institution, and industry can not be undermined by anyone. It cannot be imagined to stand an industrial structure without their labor. The activities of a daily wage laborer or collection of data are not maintained under any legal provision, meaning that the government does not keep an account of them. These wage laborers / informal/unorganized sector occupy a prominent position in the Indian economy in terms of contribution to GDP and employment. Out of the total workforce of the country, about 72 percent in urban areas are engaged in the daily wage / informal sector.

The daily wage / informal sector is very important in urban development. According to the Economic Survey of India, about 90% of India's total workforce of about 500 million workers is engaged in the informal sector. Not only this, the migrant daily wage laborers are the creators of not only modern India but also modern Singapore, modern Dubai, and every modern country which cast itself in the glamor list of modernity. The urban economy in India is in line with the developing economies, brought by informal workers, daily wage laborers, and the unorganized sector. This is the back-end India that provides the daily support needed to the front-end India to keep the wheels of the modern economy running.

Factories, industrial units, hotels, restaurants, and many other establishments, regardless of big names and their famous operators, depend on such workers or daily wagers. They come for different functions. Uber and Ola are drivers, masons, carpenters, food delivery boys, painters, plumber, and many more. Labor migration within India is important for economic development and contributes to improving the socio-economic condition of the people. Migration can help in tasks such as improving income, skills development, and providing greater access to services such as healthcare and education.

Despite this, these daily wage workers are surrounded by many problems. There is no reliable data on how many informal sector workers / daily wage workers enter and leave in our states and cities. According to the Economic Survey of India 2019, about 90% of the total workforce of India is engaged in the informal sector. This made him more vulnerable to the economic crisis induced by Kovid-19. Major challenges in the absence of workforce records include lack of job security, limited or lack of access to banking and insurance channels, typically less developed public health systems.

It also lacks basic facilities. Informal sector workers have a greater dependence on public facilities such as hand pumps and public taps or standpipes that are connected to a municipal or public connection. And these sources are generally unreliable - hand pumps and municipal pipes do not always supply potable quality water. Given the importance of handwashing in combating infections, lack of water sanitation and hygiene puts migrant workers at risk of working in unsafe work environments.

To make the urban areas more inclusive to the informal sector worker, the central and state governments need to address the Indian economy, rural-urban divide, uneven development within states and uneven development between regions in the country, and social and economic inequalities. Need to continue your efforts. The informal sector worker needs to be supported through his local administration and panchayat structures based on his skills and previous experience with relevant information and counseling for job search and employment opportunities. The unorganized worker index number card recently proposed by the Ministry of Labor will also help in formalizing the workforce. The basic requirements for these can be met by focusing on public health infrastructure.

There is also a need to strengthen smart city projects and public health emergency infrastructure. This social and financial inclusion will make the Smart Cities Mission truly holistic. Like other regular employees, helping them financially will strengthen their social security. There is a need to accelerate the Social Security Fund so that it can provide a sense of financial security to the poorest and weakest sections of the country.

