What Rahul Gandhi Means By Modi Only Pro-Ambani, Adani

Just what "tomorrow's National Leader, today's India-roaming Mass Swaying Leader" Rahul Gandhi exactly means by (Narendra) Modi is only pro-Ambani, Adani (his Fortune brand is nationally well-known now and most sought after by the Modi-acolytes + his parvenu infrastruture enterprises) and shoving in all the country's moneys into them conveniently ignoring have-nots including commoners, farmers, hapless masses etc who desperately begging to Modi for his li'l "Kripaa Dreeshtee" and facilitate them with some funds so that considerably comfortable unlike now when they are facing penury, parsimony, sheer deprivation from all fronts without any patronage of any kind. Worse still, it has come to light now that Modi's repertoire of sops for them are not being accorded to them pushing them to the point of nowhere. Their apalling woes continue…

Meanwhile, Modi-observers in various circles claim that Rahul Gandhi's "AA" (for Ambani, Adani) becomes "AAA", Triple A, with the third A denoting his current tom-toming with the following albeit for the country's (now being termed as 'impossible') $ 5 Tn economy to be easily achievable before or surely in 2024. Thus to achieve that target, it is only inevitable/natural that Modi is hob-nobbing with these and many more in the spirit of "Make in India" to enhance the country's financial resources. Among those companies --- together, they compose of The Third A of the AAA mentioned above --- assured of all financial support include : Continental Grain Companies, Golden Harvest Seeds, Cargill, Monsanto, Allen Family Foods, Gurney's Seed and Nursery Company, Hatfield Quality Meats, Seaboard Corporation, Del Monte Foods, Hollandia Produce, Willamette Valley Fruit Company, Chiquita Brands International, Horizon Organic, Dow AgroSciences, Freight Farms, JBS S.A., HRG Group, Empire Kosher, Premium Standard Farms,Wish Farms,Zeeland Farm Services, Riceland Foods, Seminis, DNA Plant Technology, The Andersons, Seneca Foods, Farm Fresh To You, DuPont Pioneer, Gold Kist and more.

Modi strictly is following/adhering to …And Innumerable Miles Still to Cross to Achieve $ 5 Tn Economy For India Before I Call It A Day In That Aspect. …And Move OnTo The Next, More Ambitious, One For All To See.

—The Hawk Features