Welcome decision of Mamta for not contesting from more than one constituency

The TMC supremo Mamta Banerjee has taken a public-interest decision of contesting only from one constituency Nandigram rather than from two constituencies when it was expected that she would be simultaneously contesting from her traditional constituency Bhabanipur. Otherwise it has become an unholy fashion of politicians to contest from two constituencies for ensuring win from at least one safe constituency like was done by Rahul Gandhi in 2019-elections when he contested from a safe constituency Waynad (Kerala) for ensuring his entry in Lok Sabha because it was on expected lines that he would lose his traditional seat from Amethi (UP).

Huge public-money is wasted on holding unnecessary by-elections in case a candidate wins from more than one constituency or for both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. Rule should be that a candidate may contest only from one constituency and either for Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha. Rather a sitting MP or MLA must resign from earlier seat before filing nomination for the other. An MP or MLA must automatically lose membership of the House on taking oath as minister in state or a Center or vice-versa. Present trend of mid-term resignation to topple governments by bypassing anti-defection law must be prevented by disqualifying any mid-way resigning MP or MLA to contest any election at least for next six years.

—The Hawk Features