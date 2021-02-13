Mumbai has already advanced for 24x7 opening of markets and malls

Weekly holiday in markets of Delhi should be uniform when Mumbai has already advanced for 24x7 opening of markets and malls

When Financial Capital Mumbai can have a system of uniform weekly off day for all markets to be Sunday, then Capital City Delhi should also do away with haphazard system for weekly offs where different markets are adopting different weekly-off days confusing everyone especially large number of visitors coming daily to Delhi.



Ideal is to have uniform weekly off day on Sunday. But at least system should be adopted in Delhi whereby all those markets remaining open on Sundays should be uniformly closed on Saturdays. Outsiders coming to Delhi will be sure of opening of all markets for first five working days of the week. Shopkeepers and their employees will have at least one common weekly holiday with government employees under five-day week system in government offices. Shops of essential services like barbers, flour-mills may have Tuesday as common weekly holiday.

To achieve greater efficiency, all offices should have a longer pre-lunch session of four hours, like in public-sector banks. Offices having limited public-dealing hours will thus find greater pre-lunch session for public-dealing leaving a shorter but hindrance-free post-lunch session exclusively for office-work.

Peak-hour traffic-rush in Delhi and adjoining areas of National Capital Region - NCR, can and should be divided by having different starting hours for different institutions. For example educational institutions can start at 8.30 am, banks at 9.00 am, government-offices at 9.30 am, private-offices at 10 am, courts at 10.30 am, and shops at 11 am. Haryana government likewise has scattered working hours for different industries in Manesar to tackle peak-hour traffic-rush at Delhi Gurgaon Expressway.

