Watch Out, There's An OTT Rise About!

OTT platforms have been on the ever-increasing rise, especially during the COVID 19 pandemic. Different platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon prime, ZEE5, and Voot offer audiences diverse genres and content, making audiences opt for it. The subscription sales for each platform are increasing year by year. It also allows new writers to showcase original stories covering crime, thriller, comedy, and horror genres. During the lockdown, it was the primary source of entertainment.

In general, the plan of action of OTT is basic. First, the stage goes through cash to make or purchase its content, and afterward, the content is sold by charging a price from the audience and users. Making an OTT stage is a haptic cycle, and simultaneously, it is a negative income framework in the business world. On the other hand, numerous platforms give different payment options, for example, every week, day by day, and per annum for the users' comfort.

There are about 40 providers of OTT platforms in India, which distribute streaming media over the Internet. In the financial year 2018, the OTT market share in India was worth ₹2,150 crores (₹21.5 billion, US$303 million as of 2018), and its value grew to ₹35 billion in 2019. Due to the pandemic, as the movie theatres and television shows were shut down in the current year, the demand for OTT is on the rise exponentially. Hence, the revenues for these platforms increased rampantly. As per the most recent report by the Boston Consulting Group, the Indian OTT market to reach $5 billion in size by 2023; the average time spent by Indian subscribers on various OTT platforms is about 70 minutes a day.

The economic impact of the OTT platforms categorized into three categories:

• Direct impact: The output produced and employment generated by companies that are directly engaged in the film, TV, and OVS industries.

• Indirect impact: The output grew and was employed by suppliers to the creative industries due to these creative industries' economic activity. For instance, the film sector's increased activity will drive demand for hotels, transportation, cameras, etc., which will generate economic output and employment.

• Induced impact: The output produced and employment generated because of the consumption triggered by the direct and indirect employees above spending their wages.

If the industry has to increase its output by INR 1, how much should all industries grow? Best explained through a simplified example. Suppose the TV industry requires only two inputs to produce work worth INR 100, viz. INR 20 worth of cameras and INR 10 price of catering. If the TV industry were to increase its production by INR 10, the camera industry would need to increase its output by INR 2 and the catering industry by INR 1. This total increased production of INR 3 by suppliers to the TV industry is called the first-round effect.

However, to increase output by INR 2, the camera industry would, for example, require the plastic industry to raise production by INR 0.2, and the lens industry to expand its output by INR 0.3. Thus, there is a second-order effect of INR 0.5. In turn, those sectors will have backward linkages for their increased work—virtually an iterative process through which the input-output table is calculated. The input-output table enables us to determine the overall impact after a full set of iterations. Similarly, they allow us to estimate the induced effects.

ZEE5 has registered a significant 80% rise in subscription numbers. Alt Balaji has an average of 17,000 new subscribers each day in lockdown - a 60% increase from the average of 10,600 per day in March before the lockdown.

Subscription to these platforms could grow further in the future, as the traditional media are losing their shine. In recent times, several big-ticket films are now bypassing the conventional theatrical release, and opting for OTT release is proof enough of the rise in their respective subscription bases. Indian OTT players have taken steps to capture the market, but there is a lot left to be done before, Indian OTT market achieves the same penetration as its western counterparts.

The Real challenge is to maintain the user base and their interest in the OTT platforms in India.

—The Hawk Features







